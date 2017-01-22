HAFIZABAD-The students and villagers of Dhiranke Mirdadke and adjoining villages staged a demonstration and blocked the Hafizabad-Vanike Road against the apathetic attitude of the administration for not repairing the road since long.

The demonstration was led by Abid Hussain Bhatti, Younas Lohar and others who said that due to vagaries of weather and negligence of the administration, the road has developed pothole. As a result, the road has become impassable for the motorists not to speak of pedestrians.

They demanded immediate remetalling of the road to facilitate the pedestrians and motorists. Meanwhile, the dwellers of Darbar Road area, Babbun Bukhari, Habib Gunj and adjacent localities have protested against the indifferent attitude of the district and municipal authorities for not resurfacing and repairing of some portion of the road since long. They called upon the administration to do the needful to facilitate the dwellers. They said that due to low level of some portion of the road water always submerged the road owing to which the road has become impassable.

FELICITATION: Lawyers distributed sweets to express their joy and happiness over the election of Ch Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon as vice chairman of Pakistan bar Council. A meeting of the DBA was held in which President Shoaib Bhatti, General Secretary Rana Mudassar, advocates Arshad Mehind, Khalida Shahid, Rana Akbar Ali and Shahid Latif Gill said that it was great honour for the Hafizabad bar of which Mr Ahsan was primary member. They hoped that he would explore all the possibilities to work for the protection of rights of the community.

ARREST: The Jalalpur Bhattian police have arrested notorious drug paddlers and seized 40 litres of foreign made liquor and registered a case against him accordingly. On a tip-off, the police raided the den of Ghulam Shabbir and arrested him for selling the liquor.a