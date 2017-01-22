GUJRANWALA- Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 17 different robbery incidents here the other day.

According to police, dacoits snatched Rs10,000 and a cellphone from Rahat in remit of the Dhulley Police while in Sohdra, bandits looted Rs40,000 and two cellphones from Asad. In Kamoke Saddr, robbers snatched Rs45,000 and two cellphones from Farid while Robina was deprived of Rs30,000 and a cellphone in the Kotwali Police precincts. In Emanabad, armed men looted Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Rauf while in Cantt area, dacoits took away Rs25,000, cellphone and a motorcycle from Ghulam Shabbir.

In Ferozwala, bandits snatched Rs25,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments from Nasrullah and his family while in the remit of Sabzi Mandi Police, Ilyas was deprived of Rs30,000 and a cell phone at gunpoint. In Emanabad, Ayan and his family were deprived of Rs40,000 and gold ornaments by armed men while in Dhulley, robbers looted Rs60,000 and three cellphones from a citizen Aqib. In Wahndo, armed men looted Rs30,000 and two cellphones from Fayaz. On the other hand, two mehran cars owned by Qasim and Farooq and two motorcycles of Abdul Ahad and Khaqan were stolen from different areas.