NOORPUR THAL:- A condolence reference was held here in memory of a prominent poet of Saraiki language Malik Haji Ahmed Figar Sithar. The participants including former TBA president Mushtaq Hussain, former Town Committee chairman Intazar Hussain, general councillor Malik Waris Pahor and Sumtar Sultan paid glowing tribute to late poet for his services for the promotion of Saraiki language. They also termed him a great Saraiki poet. The reference was attended by a large number of people from walks of life.