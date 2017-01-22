Quetta - The government decided on Saturday to strengthen the surveillance of all 396 individuals on Fourth Schedule.

According to sources in Home Department, 396 individuals were included in the Fourth Schedule in Balochistan and deliberation on including 20 more names on Fourth Schedule were under consideration.

While most of the names on Fourth Schedule were of those belonged to outlawed organizations, d 97 individuals were from Quetta. Apart from Quetta, Khuzdar had 57, Mastung 35, Dera Bugti 32 and Qilla Abdullah 23 individuals on the Fourth Schedule.