RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday ordered best medical aid for those injured in Parachinar blast. He said blast victims should be given immediate treatment. The Army chief further said that attempts of terrorists to rise again would fail. Gen Bajwa was confident that terrorism was destined to be eliminated. The COAS directed for quick evacuation, best medical care to victims of Parachinar blast.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Jan-2017 here.
Terrorists won’t rise again: COAS
