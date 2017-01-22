QUETTA - Three commanders along with 21 members of banned Balochistan Republican Army yesterday surrendered before security forces.

According to details, three BRA commanders along with 21 others laid down arms before the security forces and the chief of culture in Dera Bugti and took oath to remain loyal to Pakistan. Commanders Wali Maswani, Qado and Imam Bakhsh handed their arms, explosive materials and ammunition to the security forces.

The ex-BRA commanders were involved in attacking security forces and blowing up gas pipelines in Dera Bugti and Sui. They took oath of being loyal to Pakistan, said the sources.

It merits mentioning that hundreds of Ferrari commanders have already surrendered before the security forces and entered the national mainstream.