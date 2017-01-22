ANKARA - The Turkish parliament has backed a plan to strengthen the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a referendum on the issue in spring which, if passed, could allow President Tayyip Erdogan to stay in office until 2029.

Erdogan says the reform will provide stability in the European Union candidate country at a time of turmoil and prevent a return to the fragile coalitions of the past. His opponents fear it will herald increasingly authoritarian rule.

The constitutional reform bill was approved overnight with 339 votes in the 550-member assembly, parliament said on its official Twitter account on Saturday. The legislation needed at least 330 deputies to support it in order to go to a public vote.

"A new door in Turkish history and in the lives of the Turkish people has been cracked open today. With our people's 'yes' vote, this door will be completely opened," Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter.

The leader of the main opposition CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said after the voting that his party would fight the changes in their referendum campaign.

"This is a betrayal by the parliament of its own history. Our people will certainly thwart the game that was played in parliament...we will go from door to door and explain this to our people," Kilicdaroglu said.

The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament - powers that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.

Erdogan assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial position, in 2014 after over a decade as prime minister with the ruling AK Party, which he co-founded. Since then, pushing his powers to the limit, he has continued to dominate politics by dint of his personal popularity.

With the reforms, the president will be allowed to retain ties to a political party, potentially allowing Erdogan to resume his leadership of the AK Party, in a move that opposition parties say will abolish any chance of impartiality. The plans envisage presidential and general elections to be held together in 2019 with a president eligible to serve a maximum two five-year terms.

Critics accuse Erdogan of increasing authoritarianism with the arrests and dismissal of tens of thousands of judges, police, military officers, journalists and academics since a failed military coup in July.

Erdogan and the government say the extent of the crackdown is justified by the nature of the threat to the state from July 15, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter jets in a violent bid to seize power.

Turkey has also been hit by a spate of deadly bombings and gun attacks by Islamic State and Kurdish militants over the past year and a half.

Hours after the bill was approved, Erdogan said the "real (and) final decision" would be made by the people in a referendum, expected to be held in April.

Parliament approved a new 18-article constitution, which includes the presidency changes, in a final vote which saw 339 in favour and 142 against. Each article was put to a vote in the 550-seat parliament, where the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) enjoys a comfortable majority of 317 including the speaker.

Speaking to supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said he believed they would "move towards the future by working night and day" for the referendum campaign.

The bill would create an executive presidency for the first time in modern Turkey, giving the head of state the power to hire and fire ministers. It would also abolish the post of prime minister for the first time, with the position to be replaced with a vice president, or perhaps several.

The changes prompted fractious debates with the assembly witnessing some of the worst fighting in years, including one altercation which broke out on Thursday after independent lawmaker Aylin Nazliaka handcuffed herself to the microphone.

The bill would allow parliamentary elections and presidential ballots to be held at the same time, with the draft giving November 3, 2019 as the poll date.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the changes would allow for a "sole power that would be strong", meaning a more decisive approach to solving problems. "There would be no weakness in fighting terror (or)... on economic issues," he told the TRT Haber broadcaster.

The proposed changes would also widen the scope of conditions in which the president can declare an emergency and would allow it to be in place for up to six months initially, up from 12 weeks.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency for almost six months following a failed coup in July that sought to overthrow Erdogan. It was extended earlier this month, meaning that campaigning for the referendum will take place under the emergency, raising concerns among rights groups.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Rights Watch, said she feared the public would not be sufficiently informed about the implications of the bill. "There is no possibility under a state of emergency for an effective public debate in the media about the changes that are being brought in," she said.