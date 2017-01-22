QUETTA: Unidentified armed men gunned down two people in the provincial capital Quetta late Sunday evening and fled from the scene of the crime.

Police said that unidentified armed men sprayed bullets at people in Satellite Town of Quetta injuring critically.

The assailants fled from the scene of the crime and the injured were rushed to hospital where both succumbed to their wounds. Identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

The police after registering a case into the dual murder have started the investigation.