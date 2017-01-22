WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Hundreds of thousands on Saturday gathered for a “Women’s March on Washington”, part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.

The rally is one of more than 600 expected worldwide protests on the American president’s first full day in office.

Women in large numbers packed the streets of Washington for a massive rally against President Trump, with the turnout almost double that of his inauguration. The protesters came from across the nation to express their disgust with Trump’s election.

Many wore “pussyhats” — knit caps with cat ears — as they gathered in the nation’s capital.

In a statement, national organisers of this mega event outlined their vision. “The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonised, and threatened many of us — women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslims, people who identify as Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault,” they said.

“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” actress America Ferrera told protesters at the rally. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America ... We are America and we are here to stay.”

The demonstration wasn’t limited to Washington or women: more than 600 “sister marches” were slated for around the nation and the globe, while many men joined in the protests. The thrice-married Trump, during his presidential campaign, was exposed for making crude sexual comments about women, accused of groping a dozen women and insulted fellow candidate Carly Fiorina’s looks.

Hilly Clinton, vanquished by Trump this past November, tweeted a message of support to the marchers. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” wrote the former secretary of state. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

The enthusiastic crowd waved signs directed at Trump: “Women won’t back down!” and “Less fear, more love.” In addition to their complaints about misogyny, the crowd ripped Trump for his policies on abortion, diversity and climate change.

The horde of descending women created chaos on Washington’s mass transit system, with long lines for the subways.

In New York, Thousands of women — joined by thousands of men — are rallied against Trump’s policies.

Amassed in the streets and sidewalks near East 47th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan - just across the United Nations building - the rally was expected to turn into march that will last until about 4 pm (2 am PST Sunday).

“ABORTION ACCESS. EVERY WOMAN. EVERY STATE” read one sign distributed by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Trump: Build a wall around yourself,” declared another, a reference to Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico to stop migrants.

Other demonstrators wore T-shirts reclaiming the insult Trump lobbed at Hillary Clinton in October during their third and final campaign debate: “Nasty woman.”

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London, Paris and other cities worldwide in solidarity with women-led marches in the United States.

In London, a largely female crowd that also included many men and children packed Trafalgar Square, chanting “dump Trump” and waving banners demanding equal rights.

“Our Rights Are Not For Grabs - Neither Are We” were among the banners held aloft, along with “We shall overcomb” and “Make bigotry wrong again”.

Hannah Bryant, a 34-year-old museum worker, brought her four-year-old daughter - both of them wearing the bright pink “pussy hats” worn by US demonstrators. “I’ve been teaching her about equality and prejudice,” she said.

“It’s a feeling of solidarity - not in our name,” said Jill Pickering, a 56-year-old American student. “I’m angry - I didn’t vote for Trump.”

Organisers said 100,000 attended the London march, although there was no independent verification as police do not give an estimate.

In Paris, at least 7,000 people gathered near the Eiffel Tower, according to police, holding up banners that read “liberty, equality, sorority”, in a reference to France’s national motto.

“I am here for women and for all minorities because Trump is a threat to all humanity,” said a US national Kendra Wergin, who is in her mid-30s.

Andreia Rossi, a 39-year-old Brazilian, told AFP she was taking part “because I am a woman, but also because I want to protest against everything Trump represents.” She added: “It’s very dangerous, he has lied to all those who voted for him, and that can happen in France too.”

Françoise Seme Wallon, 70, a member of the European Union of Women, said for her Trump is “a nasty guy and he’s dangerous for the whole world.”

Right-wing populists and nationalist groups in France and elsewhere in Europe have been emboldened by Trump’s victory as well as by Britain’s vote last year to leave the European Union.

While Trump won 42 percent of the women’s vote in the US, many worry that gender rights and other progress on women’s health, contraception and abortion could be chipped away.

In Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Geneva too, protesters were enraged by Trump’s derogatory remarks on women. “We are here for women and for human rights,” one of a large contingent of American expatriate women told SkyTG24 news channel in Rome.

“We must defend democratic values,” said Karen Olson, who organised the Swiss march, as motorists driving by honked their horns in support. “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty,” read a banner held up by a Barcelona protester.

“Make America sane again,” said a banner in Amsterdam.

In Budapest, up to 400 people gathered in solidarity with the Washington marchers.

“Bridges not walls,” read one of their banners, a reference to Trump’s threat to build a wall separating the United States from Mexico to stop migrants from entering the country - and to have Mexico pay for it.

Hundreds rallied in front of the US embassy in Berlin, chanting pro-migrant slogans in a nation that welcomed nearly a million people fleeing war and poverty in 2015. “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” they cried.

Also in Lisbon, a rally was held in front of the US embassy there with hundreds of Americans and Portuguese nationals chanting, “He is not my president!”

“Trump’s rise reminds me of what my mother used to tell me about the arrival of Hitler,” said Bert Wiesel, 69, a Swiss-American protester.

In Prague, protest organiser Johanna Nejedlova branded Trump’s rhetoric “hateful” and said they wanted to express support “for values such as democracy, human rights, ecology and women’s rights.”

There were also solidarity marches beyond Europe too, with protests in Johannesburg, South Africa, where marchers held up banners reading “Black lives matter” and “Love trumps hate”.

Anti-Trump protests also took place in Australia with several thousand marching in Sydney and Melbourne. And in New Zealand, hundreds joined demonstrations in the capital Wellington as well as in Auckland.