Funeral prayer of three policemen, who were shot dead by unknown men in Korangi area of Karachi, was offered today in Garden Headquarters.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed and IGP AD Khawaja attended the funeral along with other people. Funeral prayer for the child who was killed in the incident was also offered. The dignitaries offered condolences to the bereaved families.

According to reports, when the policemen were targeted, were not wearing body armour, although they had it in the vehicle.

Earlier, three policemen and a boy were killed and another injured when a police mobile came under attack in district Korangi of Karachi on Friday evening.

According to police, armed motorcyclists attacked the police mobile van near Darul Uloom in Korangi within the limits of Awami Colony police station, killing two policemen and a passerby boy on the spot while another cop succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. The victims were immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico legal formalities and medical treatment.

The cops killed were identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Qamaruddin and a constable as Muhammad Babar while a boy as 12-year-old Muhammad Zahid. The injured cop who died at the hospital was identified as constable Amjad while a 15-year-old boy, namely Muhammad Abid was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.