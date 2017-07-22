WASHINGTON - Several Afghan security personnel were mistakenly killed in a US air strike in Helmand province on Friday, NATO and Afghan officials said.

"During a US-supported (Afghan security) operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound," NATO's mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

The strike occurred Friday afternoon in Gereshk district in Helmand, large parts of which are under Taliban control.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement added, noting that there would be a probe into what went wrong.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand's governor, said the strike led to the deaths of "several" Afghan police forces who were inside a checkpoint. Salam Afghan, a Helmand police spokesman, said "a couple" of commanders were among those killed.

Afghan forces had launched an operation in the area on Thursday.