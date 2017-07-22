ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Rehman Malik on Friday claimed that almost the entire report submitted by the joint investigation team (JIT) in the Supreme Court regarding the Panamagate was based on his information.

He, while addressing a news conference here, said that the final JIT report was “absolutely based on [the] Rehman Malik Report.”

“The copies are available. You can compare the Rehman Malik Report and the JIT report. I did not appear before the JIT to get a character certificate but to testify my report, which I did,” Malik asserted. The former minister said he was highly disturbed by the JIT’s “negative and unkind remarks” about his personality despite the fact that 96 per cent of its final report consisted of his findings.

“If [the] JIT could not appreciate me for my work they should not have passed such remarks about my personality. They called me clever. It’s a compliment. An investigator should be clever,” he quipped.

The JIT report declared Malik, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), “an unreliable and politically-motivated person who did not contribute to the investigations against the Sharif family.”

The JIT report also said that the former minister lied that he submitted tax records of the Sharif family’s London flats to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Senator Malik said that he did not want to criticise the JIT but it was wrong to say that “I was inclined to save Nawaz Sharif and his family by hiding any information/documents.”

He added: “I have always owned my report, I am responsible for its every word and I am always proud of it. I am happy that my decades’ old investigation has been declared authentic and reliable.” The senator said that the JIT in its report said that he did not give any additional documents to them, while “I provided 15 additional documents to the JIT when I appeared before the team.”

“If anyone has doubts about my statement then I request the JIT to make my recorded statement public,” Malik demanded.

He said that people across the world knew about his investigation and even the BBC had made a documentary over his investigation in which he had briefed the BBC team from the charts he provided to the JIT.

Malik said that he provided information to the JIT about fake bank accounts, dollar bearer certificates, foreign exchange bearer certificates, transaction of total amount, date of opening of bank account and the electronic copies.

But, he said that the JIT was harsh by stating: “He [Rehman Malik] prima facie lied that he handed over a document to Lt Gen Syed Amjad, former chairman NAB containing information that Shamrock Consulting Cooperation was registered c/o Ansbacher when asked”.

Senator Malik said that he had handed over the council tax receipt to General Amjad, which he had not declined clearly in his statement before the JIT.

“How the JIT is declaring General Amjad’s statement as true and my claim as untrue despite the fact that I not only owned my report containing very authentic evidences but also shared additional documents with [the] JIT,” he added.

Malik, who had appeared before the JIT as witness on June 23rd, said he did not speak to the media about the JIT report as he wanted them to complete their job.

“Now that the Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in the case, I have a right to clarify my position,” he said.

Senator Malik said that the JIT in its final report had stated: “Senator Rehman Malik report [commonly known as Rehman Malik Report] contains authentic record/ evidences, which have been corroborated by banking record.”

He explained: “There is no doubt [the] JIT has declared Rehman Malik Report as authentic and accepted it as reliable documents and made it part of its final report, however despite accepting my report/investigation and calling it authentic and reliable, the JIT has remained unkind to call me unreliable”.

To a question, the PPP leader said the JIT still did a great job by completing the report within 60 days.