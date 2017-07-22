Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again failed to prove innocence before apex court.

Today, while addressing the media, PTI leader said that PM failed to submit his money trail and false documents were presented on the premier’s behalf before the apex court.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif has failed to prove his innocence. He is no longer ‘Saadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ and stands to be disqualified.”

Qureshi told media that every member of their party is anxiously waiting for the verdict of court after yesterday's hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leadership and legal team met yesterday after the Supreme Court announced it had reserved its judgment in the Panama case. PTI chief Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, reiterated calls for the PM to resign and said the party won't let Nawaz Sharif create any undemocratic crisis in the country.

Party's leader Sheikh Rasheed was also present in this meeting.