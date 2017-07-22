KHYBER AGENCY:- The Jamrud Administration on Friday foiled three separate bids to smuggle hashish from the Khyber Agency to Peshawar, and seized a huge cache of hashish at Bagyari check post.

An official of the Jamrud administration said that Khasadar personnel seized 83kg of hashish and 3kg of opium during a routine checking of a Peshawar-bound car. The drugs were concealed in numerous cavities of the car, official added. The Khasadar personnel arrested four suspected drug smugglers from the car who could not be ascertained yet. The suspected smugglers have been shifted to Jamrud check post for further interrogation, the official said.–Staff Reporter