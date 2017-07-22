ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to accept the Supreme Court’s decision on the Panama Papers case, party sources said.

Before flying to Karachi on Friday, Bilawal chaired a meeting here to discuss the Panama leaks issue after the Supreme Court reserved the verdict.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bokhari, Faisal Kundi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved verdict in Panama Papers case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the arguments from both sides.

Later, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also held a meeting with his close aides and decided to accept the top court’s verdict. This month, the joint investigation team (JIT) – probing the Panama Papers case – had submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The investigators found “glaring disparities” between the Sharif family’s known sources of income and their actual wealth. Immediately after the submission of the JIT report, Bilawal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called for the prime minister’s resignation.

Bilawal, while chairing the party meeting, said that the allegations against PM Sharif had largely been proven so there was no chance of his survival.

A PPP leader, who attended the meeting, told The Nation that Bilawal expressed confidence in the Supreme Court and said the party would accept the top court’s verdict. “The possible verdict of the Supreme Court was discussed. The chairman [Bilawal] was briefed on all possibilities and we agreed that the Supreme Court’s verdict should be accepted in any case,” he said. The PPP leader said Bilawal believed the PM should resign before the Supreme Court’s verdict for a “face saving”.

Meanwhile, on Friday, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that the “wounded lion” – referring to the election symbol of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) - was trying to hide the embarrassment in the Panama Papers case.

“The rulers are showing defiance. The PM should have long resigned but he is hanging on. The PPP will bow its head to the court's decision,” Senator Rehman said.

The senator, while speaking to journalists after the Supreme Court reserved the judgment in the Panama Papers case, said that the premier should come out in the open about his references to “elements pulling the strings of the country”.

She said that the PPP had been asking the PM to share the details of the conspirators who were allegedly trying to remove him from power.

“The PM has only been making claims. He has nothing to prove. If Panama leaks is a conspiracy, they should have proved the allegations wrong. They have failed to provide any proof,” Senator Rehman said.

PPP leader Latif Khosa said that the PPP had sacrificed much for democracy and supports the system.

“They are linking Nawaz Sharif with democracy, which is unfortunate. Nawaz Sharif had the opportunity to prove his innocence, which we think he failed to do,” he said. Khosa said that the top PPP leaders were assassinated in the struggle for democracy and the supremacy of the constitution. “We are the creators of the constitution, so we want rule of law. Nobody should be above accountability,” he added.