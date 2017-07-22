ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday said that early approval of Electoral Reforms Bill 20017 would ensure timely completion of arrangements for the next general elections.

Addressing a ceremony at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Chief Election Commissioner urged the political parties to approve the bill without further delay.

On the other hand, two political parties, including Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) have expressed their reservations to support the electoral reforms approved by other parliamentary parties in the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

PTI which had boycotted the parliamentary party’s recent meeting is demanding reconstitution of the Election Commission to make it fully independent, introduction of biometric system as well as granting right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Expressing their reservations over the draft bill, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Arif Alvi and Shibali Faraz remained part of the electoral reforms committee, which initiated its work in July 2014.

They said that they had sincerely participated in the meetings of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms but found the government side not serious in making the electoral system rigging-free and alleged that the ruling party wanted to rig the next general elections as well.

While Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat Islami (JI) said that his party had reservations over biometrics system and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, however, he hoped their reservations would be addressed during passage of the bill.