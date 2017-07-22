RAHIM YAR KHAN-The district council passed annual budget worth Rs1.35 billion for the fiscal year 2017-18 amid rumpus raised by the opposition members.

DC Chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari presented the budget. The expected income of the DC was estimated at Rs404 million while the expected expenditures are Rs131 million including salaries, maintenance and repair to roads, buildings and other development schemes.

The budget envisages Rs68 million for new developmental schemes, Rs6 million for the purchase of flood-fighting equipment, Rs26 million for the completion of ongoing schemes, Rs2.6 million for pensions and Rs3.4 million has been allocated for former tehsil councils.

Mr Leghari told the DC assembly that Rs15.2 million has been sanctioned for the welfare of youth, Rs15 million for promoting sports activities, Rs1.1 million for responding natural disasters, Rs2 million for the employees in case of death during service.

He further told that the DC has also set aside Rs555,000 for the purchase of computers for government offices, Rs1 million for cultural functions in the district, Rs5 million for renovation of dilapidated buildings, Rs25 million for repair to shabby roads.

Earlier, DC members from opposition benches chanted slogans against the government and the ruling members. The situation turned serious when members of treasury benches Jam Rafiq Ahmed asked the opposition members to leave the DC Hall. Two PTI members from opposition benches, however, supported the treasury benches.

CPI TO START FUNCTION SOON

The Child Protection Institute (CPI) will start functioning soon in the district, said Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Director General Sara Aslam.

According to official sources, she visited the newly-built building of the CPI in RY Khan near Sheikh Zayed International Airport. Deputy Commissioner Soqrat Amman Rana and DPO Zeeshan Asghar accompanied her. The CPWB director general was briefed by CPI District In-charge Rashid Malik about development works for completion of the building. DG directed the staff to start rescue operation for beggars, orphans, destitute and poor children.

On the occasion, the DC told the DG Sara Aslam that a water filtration plant will be installed soon for the CPI. A road linking the CPI building to the city will also be constructed.