KASUR -Sale of drugs has got a new momentum as the drug-peddlers are now witnessed selling drugs at public places including educational institutions under the alleged patronage of police.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that drug-peddlers target youth to sell drugs and in this way, they are destroying future of the nation. It has been learnt that 70 percent of the youth in Kasur district is being affected by drugs through direct or indirect means.

Residents of different localities held the police responsible for the situation, saying the drug-pushers in some areas are overtly carrying out their illegal activities but the police are least bothered to take action against them. They alleged that police officials seem have colluded the drug-peddlers, and in this way, they are intentionally letting the accused run their illegal business.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the situation and take effective steps to end the menace.