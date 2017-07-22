HAFIZABAD- The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has called upon the authorities to strengthen the embankment on left bank of River Chenab to save more than 150 villages from likely flood in the river.

Addressing a press conference, KBP Vice President Amanullah Chattha expressed concerns over negligence of the authorities concerned for not implementing the plan to strengthen the embankment. He said that the "choking spur" which was constructed temporarily near Qadirabad Barrage in 2014 has also not been strengthened so far to save the villagers. He called upon the authorities to take prompt measures to save the crops and hutments of villagers on the left bank of River Chenab from the likely flood.

RECONCILIATION CENTRES

The reconciliation centres (RC), established in courts under directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice, is playing a vital role in providing speedy justice on petty cases, RC In-charge Civil Judge Ilyas Raza Nasir said. He said that 55 such cases have so far been disposed of by his centre. In 22 cases, couples, brothers and sisters were reconciled. Some of the cases had been pending in the courts for the past six years, he added.