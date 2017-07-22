ISLAMABAD: A female journalist of a private tv channel was manhandled by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials and relatives of Zafar Hijazi manhandled while they were performing their professional duties, during the production of former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman in PIMS hospital.

The female journalist was tortured by relatives of former SECP Chairman and FIA officials manhandled her and her male colleague. They even locked them up in a room.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while taking notice of the incident has asked for an immediate report.

Zafar Hijazi was taken into custody on Friday by FIA after a special court dismissed his interim pre-arrest bail application in a case pertaining to tampering with records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family.