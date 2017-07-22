ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that some foreign forces were hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for making China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar Port.

"Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which, international forces are against the PM," he said while talking to a private news channel on Friday.

Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.

Pakistan had achieved many successes in war against terrorism,he said.

To a question, he said that India was using the soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said that enemies of Pakistan wanted to halt development activities in the country.

"Economic sovereignty is imperative for Pakistan to get rid of from foreign loans," he said.

To another question about Joint Investigation Team report, he said: "We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT."

He, however said that the Prime Minister had made history for presenting himself and his family before the JIT.

Army and judiciary, both were respectable national institutions, he said.

He urged the political parties to demonstrate respect for national institutions.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was making progress in every field and it would also emerge as economic power following the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.