SIALKOT-Gepco announced to confiscate the properties of the chronic defaulters over the non-payment of the property tax.

Gepco Chief Executive Ch Akram said that Gepco special recovery teams have recovered Rs66 million from 34 chronic defaulters in Gujranwala Division's Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

He said that more than 66 commercial and domestic consumers have also been declared as chronic defaulters as they are defaulters of Rs120 million. He added that Gepco has also sent the recovery cases of 100 chronic defaulters to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

VISIT: Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt inspected the construction works of several under completion development schemes in Sialkot. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of quality material in these development schemes, besides, ensuring their timely completion.

FACILITIES FOR WORKERS PLEDGED

Social Welfare Deputy Director Jamshed Bashir has vowed to provide maximum facilities for the registered industrial workers, labourers and their dependents in Sialkot.

Addressing a meeting of the officials concerned, he stressed the need for promoting good working relationship between the employers and the employees in the local industrial units to jazz up the pace of the industrial and business activities. He said that the industrial workers were the backbone of the national economy.