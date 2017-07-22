Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted the money trail of London flats, reported Waqt News.

His lawyer Naeem Bukhari filed the record in Supreme Court in disqualification case.

According to the submitted record, Imran mortgaged his London flat with county cricket money which he played from 1971 to 1988.

Khan paid 61thousand pounds as first installment of the mortgage in 1984 as total value of those flats were 1Lakh, 17thousand pounds, the reply mentioned.

He completely paid the mortgage in 1989, the record claimed.

The installments were paid through money he got from playing county in Worcestershire and Sussex.

$50thousand Australian were also paid to Imran Khan when he played for New South Wales and got $75thousand after he played Kerry Packer Series.

Bukhari has however mentioned that the record is incomplete because county cricket clubs do not keep their records more than 20 years hence record older than this time period cannot be availed.