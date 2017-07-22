Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will be remembered as the one cooking up conspiracies against development in the country.

In a statement, he asked the PTI chief to stop wasting the time of people by carrying out “political spectacles”.

Shehbaz in another statement said that PTI is full of extortionists and those who have written off loans, asking Imran to first look inward.

The chief minister also criticised the “looters of public money”, in an apparent reference to the Pakistan People’s Party, for taking a similar stance as PTI.

Shehbaz's comments come after repeated demands by PTI and PPP leaders that the prime minister should step down.