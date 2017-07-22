Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into the Panama Case has proved that the prime minister and his family have committed corruption forgery, perjury, and attempt to subvert justice, which are serious crimes.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Munawar Suherwardi Underpass constructed on Shahrah-e-Faisal at Drigh Road Karachi on Saturday

He voiced the slogans of “Muk gaya tera show Nawaz-go Nawaz go Nawaz” (your show has come to an end no you Nawaz [PM] step down) and party workers present there followed the course.

The chairman PPP said that he was very happy to inaugurate the underpass named after the Munwar Suherwardi. He was a big name in the politics of Karachi and in PPP, who rendered lots of sacrifices for restoration of democracy in the country.

Bilawal said that the PPP was constructing underpasses, overhead bridges and roads in the city. “Now the problem of cleanliness of the city is also being addressed,” he said and went on saying that whatever development has been carried out in the city has been done by PPP whether it may the tenure of Shaheed Bhutto or Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto or Asif Ali Zardari and of the incumbent chief minister.

Bilawal Bhutto said that his government in Sindh would be serving people of Karachi sincerely and with dedication.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing on the occasion announced to reconstruct Drig Road Flyover. “I think its alignment is defective, therefore it would be reconstructed with new alignment,” he said.

He congratulated the people of Karachi who elected Saeed Ghani from PS-114. “It is your confidence and support that PPP has won election from Malir [Hakeem Baloch, Murtaza Baloch] and Saeed Ghani- this is because we serve you to the best of our capacity and ability,” he said.

The chief minister apologised people of Karachi for the hardships caused during the construction work of the underpass. “Again you would face the same problems when the Drig Road Flyover would be reconstructed,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that the portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal from Metropole to Airport would be completed shortly while the portion from airport to Steel Mill would be ready by the end of next month and again “I would bother the chairman to inaugurate them,” he said.

He said that a debate on social media has started that the Munawar Suherwardi Underpass was no drainage system. “I am clarifying to everyone that the underpass has an efficient drainage system and rain water would not accumulate into it,” he said.

On the complaint of some of the party workers, the chief minister said that he would remove the officers who are found lethargic and inefficient in completion of development works in progress in the city. As far as quality is concerned, he said he was himself monitoring it.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on the instruction of party President Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government would be serving people of Sindh. He hoped that in 2018 election, PPP would emerge as largest party in Karachi.