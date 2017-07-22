KAMALIA-A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-F) leader said that political extremism like military extremism has taken root in the country and termed political extremism a great threat to the national stability and public welfare.

Talking to the media, JUI-S Punjab Media Coordinator Yousuf Bukhari said that military or political extremism is not in the country's interest. "Some unscrupulous elements are creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest in the country. The politicians and leaders of the country must use their senses for the sake of national interests," he said. At present, India is waging undeclared war on our borders and killing our soldiers while we are busy in our petty squabbles," he said.

He called upon all the politicians to refrain from passing meaningless comments till the Supreme Court makes the final verdict. He also called upon the national security agencies to be vigilant and careful about it and take immediate and concrete steps for extermination of all sorts. He iterated that JUI-S will continue to cooperate with the national security institutions for peace and stability in the country and to put an end to all kinds of extremism.