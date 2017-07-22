The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed all the relevant departments to take stern legal action against those individuals and organizations involved in the collection of illegal donations from general public, reported Radio Pakistan.

An official handout issued in Peshawar says only those organizations can collect donations, which have been registered with the federal or provincial government and have submitted audit reports of their income and expenditures.

The organizations which have been banned under Counter Terrorism Act 1997 cannot collect donations under any circumstances.