LAHORE - A sessions court on Friday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on a Rs10 billion defamation suit moved by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allegedly offering the former bribe to withdraw Panama leaks’ case.

Arguing before the court, Mustafa Ramday, the counsel of the chief minister, said that Imran leveled false allegations of bribery against his client.

He said Imran Khan through media stated in April that a common friend offered him Rs10 billion on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif to remain silent on Panama Papers issue.

The counsel said it was a serious allegation against his client which badly damaged his repute. The allegation also caused serious mental agony and stress to his client, the lawyer added.

Ramday prayed the court to issue a decree to recover Rs10 billion as compensation to his client from Imran for publication of the defamatory content.

After hearing initial arguments of the plaintiff, additional district & sessions judge Azfar Sultan issued notice to Imran Khan and adjourned hearing until August 21. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif through a legal notice urged Imran Khan to name the person within 14 days who according to his claim reached him on his behalf with Rs10 billion bribe offer over Panama leaks case. He said, otherwise, the court would be moved against him.

It was the second such notice by Punjab chief minister in his private capacity as he had also served a legal notice of Rs26 billion on Imran Khan last year in October over allegations of corruption against him (Shehbaz) and demanded that PTI chairman tender an apology.

That notice was unprecedented in terms of the size of the amount, as no political leader in the near past had claimed such a huge compensation for alleged defamation.

On Oct 26, the CM held a press conference and said: “Imran Khan accused me of Rs26 billion corruption. Today, I announce filing Rs26 billon defamation lawsuit against him.” “Whether a reply comes or not, I will approach the court. If the court proves the allegations against me, my children and I will leave politics forever. But if court proves him [Imran] wrong, then the nation will make a decision,” he further said. However, it was the PTI which filed a suit against Shehbaz Sharif before Islamabad sessions court, which is still pending.