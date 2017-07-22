ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Marvi Memon on Friday received the “French National Order of Merit” award conferred upon her by France.

Martine Dorance, ambassador of France to Pakistan, conferred the prestigious French award of the National Order of Merit (Ordre national du Mérite), with rank of officer (Officier) on the Minister of State, Marvi Memon, - at a reception here at the envoy’s residence. The reception was attended by federal ministers, the president and the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, members of parliament, members of the diplomatic community and family members of Marvi Memon.

The National Order of Merit is an order of the state awarded by the president of the French Republic, which was founded in 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle to reward French and foreign nationals for distinguished achievements, said a French embassy statement. Having spent part of her childhood in France where she received her secondary schooling, Marvi Memon is fluent in French.

Speaking on the occasion, Marvi Memon said that growing up in France, she found resonance in the principles of “Liberté, égalité, fraternite” (Liberty, Equality, fraternity), France’s national motto. After a successful career in the private sector, Memon was twice elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2008 and 2013.

During both tenures, she has been a very dynamic parliamentarian and took active part in legislation especially to defend the rights of women, children and the less fortunate. In February 2015, she was appointed by the prime minister of Pakistan as BISP chairperson.

In this capacity, Memon has launched many projects to uplift and empower women and their children in Pakistan.

“In recognition of her actions in favour of the people of Pakistan and her devotion to promote relations between France and Pakistan, the president of the French Republic is pleased to bestow the National Order of Merit upon her,” said the French embassy statement.