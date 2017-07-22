Four-member medical board at PIMS hospital has been established for medical checkup and treatment of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)'s arrested Chairman Zaffar Hijazi.

After arrest from Supreme Court, Hijazi was shifted to the hospital yesterday as he had pain in his kidneys.

According to media reports, the medical board has taken tests of his heart and kidneys.

Hijazi will be presented in front of court after medical board’s report, sources stated.

Zaffar Hijazi was taken under custody on orders of Supreme Court under record tampering case.

He was found guilty by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tampering the records of Chaudhary Sugar Mills in favour of Sharif family.