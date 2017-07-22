MULTAN-Dubbing JIT report as a pack of lies, the district chapter of PML-N on Friday rejected the findings and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a new team comprising retired judges to investigate the matter afresh.

The demand was raised by PML-N district president Bilal Butt, general secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz, vice president Shahid Mukhtar Lodhi, Munir Akhtar Langah and others in a joint press conference here at Multan Press Club.

"We reject this biased and fake report. We demand Prime Minister to take a solid stand against this report. His workers are ready to stand with him through thick and thin," said Bilal Butt. He added that the political connections of the JIT members had been proved which made entire investigation biased, one-sided and unlawful based on lies.

He lashed out at the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that his statements against corruption were surprising. "He was raised on the money earned through corruption. How on earth is he giving statement against corruption?" he raised a question.

He dubbed the opponents of the Prime Minister as a group of thugs and said that their show was about to end. He claimed that those hatching conspiracies against the government would remain empty handed and the PML-N would win 2018 elections. He accused the members of the JIT of committing illegal acts and demanded action against them.

Speaking on this occasion, Sheikh Athar Mumtaz and others said that the nation unanimously rejected the JIT report. "The country has made considerable progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. His opponents and the enemies of Pakistan are afraid of the pace of the progress and now they want to derail this process," they claimed. They said that the country would become one of the fastest progressing countries of the world if Nawaz Sharif accomplished his term.

They warned the opponents of the government to beware of the power of PML-N workers. "We're fully prepared to support our government and to thwart all conspiracies hatched by our opponents. If any illegal attempt is made to demolish our government, we'll resist and foil all bids," they declared.