ISLAMABAD - NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has given go-ahead to file “civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA)” in the Supreme Court in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case on the return of prosecutor general of the Bureau from the United Kingdom, The Nation has learnt.

The NAB has collected the new evidences in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case from the joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Papers case.

According to reliable sources, NAB PGA Waqas Qadeer Dar will be back in Pakistan on Saturday (today).

Acting Prosecutor General Accountability (AGPA) on Friday told the SC that the national anti-corruption watchdog has decided to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference of 2000.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired a meeting on Thursday at the NAB headquarters and discussed all options regarding filing of appeal in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and also JIT report in Panama Papers.

The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar, Director General Operations Zahir Shah and the officials of the prosecution department.

DG Operations and Prosecution Department briefed the meeting on the JIT report and the Bureau about the course of action in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

DG operations told the meeting “number of new evidences have been collected in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case by the JIT, which required further examination and evaluation.”

He strongly recommended that a reinvestigation in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case be initiated.

During the briefing, the NAB chairman asked how much new evidence had been brought up.

DG operations informed that “prima facie considerable new material has come on record, which needs to be evaluated and looked into.”

Acting PGA told the meeting that the matter of reinvestigation was not allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) vide its judgment in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

But, he said “he recommended that proper course of action will be to file an appeal in the SC against LHC judgment in the Hudiabiya Paper Mills”.

Interestingly, NAB Deputy Chairman Tajwar supported the points of the DG operations and agreed with the course of action recommended by the acting PGA.

After the long meeting, “the NAB officials agreed to prepare a case for lodging a CPLA in the SC, which will be filed on the return of the PGA from visit abroad.”

It was the second meeting regarding the JIT report, which was chaired by NAB chairman in a week.

He chaired the last meeting on Sunday last and got the briefing on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and also framed the strategy in this regard.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had submitted a confessional statement regarding money laundering before a magistrate on April 25th, 2000 during the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference.

Dar and his lawyers frequently disowned the confessional statements during the Panamagate hearings.

The SC had told Dar’s lawyer that if the confessional statement in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was considered withdrawn, his status as co-accused in the case would be restored.

Earlier, NAB chairman had denied to file an appeal in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. The JIT had also summoned a former and current NAB chairmen and Ishaq Dar and had recorded their statements in this case.