Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Saturday that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif made himself accountable and now it’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s turn to come clean.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Saturday, he criticised Imran Khan in relation to the ongoing case in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding his Bani Gala residence’s money trail.

“Imran Khan’s divorced wife is still sending him millions of rupees, how is it possible?” said Khawaja Asif, adding that “this is something the PTI chief needs to tell the public.”

The same set of rules applies to Imran Khan which is for Nawaz Sharif, he added.

“We will not let Imran Khan escape,” said Khawaja Asif.

The defence minister said that PML-N voters are with Nawaz Sharif and there’s no option for a new PM in near sight. He added that the party does not even imagine the possibility of the disqualification of the premier.

The minister said that the entire Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) is united behind Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“In the past political parties would crumble in such situations,” said Asif.

When asked if the party had made a decision on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s replacement if he was disqualified, Asif replied: “There is no candidate nor has there been any speculation or debate on this within the party”.

Khawaja Asif stressed that all federal ministers would continue to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“If there is a difference of opinion among party leaders then it is the beauty of democracy,” said Asif in an indirect reference to allegedly disgruntled Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.