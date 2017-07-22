Leader of Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Khursheed Shah said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif should decide about stepping down till tonight.

“Nawaz Sharif cannot even think of going to jail. He should decide about tendering resignation from premiership till tonight”, he said while addressing a press conference in Sukkur.

He held Nawaz Sharif as by product of establishment. “Such people clash with the institutions and abuse them,” he said adding that, “When two judges have already given decision against Nawaz Sharif then no big game should be played for the sake of power that people lose their trust on the courts.”

“We want that government completes its tenure with new Prime Minister (PM). Parliament should run. We don’t demand for dissolution of assemblies. Case was clear but the judges gave such remarks which have no precedence in the past. If government is saved due to our advice then it will be a matter of delight”, he remarked.

“Panama case is like an open book before us. Nothing is hidden. Everything has come to open. If PML-N hurls even a single stone on Supreme Court then this party will stand annihilate,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif should pursue path of wisdom and bring new PM, Shah added.