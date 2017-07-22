ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by presenting three generations of the Sharif family for accountability, notwithstanding the fact that he enjoyed Constitutional immunity, has taken an epoch making step and nobody would be able to use immunity as a shield in the future.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking to the media outside Supreme Court here on Friday.

She said that nobody could hoodwink the people of Pakistan any more as they were fully aware of those who believed in accountability and who had been declared as a Proclaimed Offender by the courts of law.

Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed the confidence that the apex court would give its verdict as per the law and the Constitution and not in accordance with the whims and wishes of the vested interests. She expressed the confidence that Nawaz Sharif would emerge unscathed from the Panama case.

Marriyum said that with the power of the ballot Nawaz Sharif would again have landslide victory in 2018 elections and the elements involved in hurling baseless allegations at him would have to bite the dust.

She said that not a single case of misuse of power, corruption or graft had ever been reported or unearthed against Nawaz Sharif during his three tenures as the Prime Minister and two terms as Chief Minister of Punjab, despite the fact that the biased JIT had hired the services of a detective relative of one of its members.

The Minister observed that if the words like probability and opinion etc were removed from the conclusions drawn in the JIT report, then not a single incriminating evidence against the elected Prime Minister or his family could be pointed out, which was a clear manifestation of the innocence of the Sharif family.

She said that some elements had been trying to put a spin on the observations of the judges during the hearing of the case and to use them for promoting their ulterior motives.

She said that the remarks and observations of the judges during the course of the proceedings of the court were only a running commentary and not a judgment unless they were included in the written order of the court.

Marriyum said that the Sharif family submitted two more documents in the court which were duly certified, verified and notarized.

She reiterated that the Sharif family had the legal right to rebut the unverified documents of a malafide JIT ,adding, that it should have presented the so-called documents it had procured against the Sharif family to Hussain Nawaz during his questioning for his response on them, but it was not done which manifestly was tantamount to malicious intent.

The Minister said that the court had noted and recognised the point raised by legal counsel of Sharif family that law firms in England remained open 24/7 and even visit the residences of their clients for legal assistance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Sharif family had registered its reservations in regards to JIT's constitution and its conduct with the court and the Bench had also announced that the JIT report was neither binding for them nor it was a court order.

The Minister observed that Sharif's legal counsel in his concluding remarks made it clear that documents relating to the last 40 to 50 years had been submitted in the court.

She said that the Prime Minister had been striving for progress and prosperity of the country, success of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and building a network of motorways and highways.

She congratulated PTI Chairman Imran Khan on inauguration of Lowari Tunnel by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and added he would continue to cut ribbons of the development projects in future as well.

The Minister advised Imran to wind up the circus of baseless allegations at Banigala.

To a question, she said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was one of the close confidants of the Prime Minister and rumours of his estrangement with the party were unfounded and baseless.

Elaborating her point, the Minister said that Nisar Ali Khan was an efficient leader and it was due to his unswerving commitment and hard work that landmark achievements had been made in countering terrorism.

She said that the PML-N leadership believed in independence of judiciary and it remained in the forefront of the movement for its restoration.

She clarified that yesterday's remarks of the prime minister were only about the JIT.

Later talking to PTV, she said that on the issue of Hussain Nawaz picture leak the court had acknowledged the stance taken by the PML-N. She congratulated the media for reporting the Panama case on merit.

The Minister observed that the people of Pakistan were mature enough and fully aware of the baseless propaganda unleashed by the Opposition parties, joined by a section of the media to upgrade the circus for earning better ratings.