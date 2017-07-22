Pakistan Army has captured a critical high peak Burkh Muhammad Kandao during Khyber IV Operation along Pak-Afghan Border, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The media wing of military stated that it is a major success for Pakistan Army as it has cleared the area and forces have established posts on 12,000 feet high mountain.

The mountains peak and case was used as storage and observation point by the terrorists, ISPR told media.

Multiple terrorists were killed and many fled to Afghanistan as their hideouts were destroyed during the operation, ISPR added.

Huge cache of explosives, mines and weapons were recovered from the terrorists. The terrorists resisted strongly during the operation, ISPR mentioned.

Special Services Group (SSG) also took part in the operation.

On July 20th, 13 terrorist were killed and 6 were injured under Operation Khyber IV, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Khuber IV is launched under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency.

The media wing of Pakistan military told media that forces and Special Services Group (SSG) have cleared 90 square kilometers from the militants.