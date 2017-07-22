ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday conveyed sympathies over reported injuries and damage caused by earthquake in Turkey.

In a statement issued here, the foreign office said: “The government and [the] people of Pakistan convey their profound sympathies over the reported injuries as well as material damage caused in Turkey’s Mugla Province by the earthquake off Turkey’s coast with the Aegean Sea.”

The statement added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We wish speedy recovery to the injured and pray for the safety of all those who are in the area.” The earthquake follows the flash floods in Istanbul on July 18, 2017.

“We have no doubt that our Turkish brethren would face these natural calamities with the characteristic strength and resilience and make a swift recovery,” said the statement.