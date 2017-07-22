Pakistan Army has destroyed three Indian posts and killed three soldiers in a befitting response to unprovoked Indian firing in Lipa Sector on Line of Control (LoC), reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said many Indian soldiers were also wounded in the retaliation.

It said Pakistan Army stands by its innocent civil population and will continue to respond befittingly to the unprovoked Indian firing.

The statement said the Indian ceasefire violations continue despite facing loses of men and material inflicted by Pakistan Army's response.

Indian Army targeted innocent civilians in Gheekot and Mandal villages of Lipa Sector where civilians were preparing for Friday prayers.

One young boy was martyred and four civilians were injured in the Indian firing.