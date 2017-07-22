Quetta - Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan chapter chief Haji Ali Madad Jattak has claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family can’t escape accountability as they, according to him, have laundered money abroad.

Talking to the media here Friday, Jattak blamed the PML-N government for “gifting the JUI-F with NA-260 Quetta-cum Chagai-cum Nushki seat over its support in Panama case”. On the occasion, PTI’s Saddiq Tareen and PkMAP’s Bacha Khan Achakzai and their supporters announced joining the PPP.

He claimed that youth were joining the PPP from ruling parties as they realised that Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the last ray of hope in Pakistan.

“The PPP will form next government in Centre and Balochistan,” he said, adding that his party believed in democracy. About the Panama issue, Jattak urged PM Nawaz to step down to save his image in public.

He took a swipe at the Balochistan government for, what he called, its failure to address public matters. He said that they are unable to fix the problems confronting the provincial people. Saddiq Tareen said that PTI was plagued by corruption and Imran Khan was just raising the slogan of change.