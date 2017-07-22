GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 22 robbery hits here the other day.

According to police sources, robbers looted Rs27,000 and a cellphone from Abdur Rauf in the Garjakh Police precincts while in Ahmed Nagar, bandits snatched Rs38,000, two cellphones and a gold chain from Abdur Rehman. Similarly in Ghakkar Mandi, armed men intercepted Asad and deprived him of Rs50,000, three cellphones and two old rings at gunpoint; in Nowshera Virkan, dacoits took away Rs73,000 and two cellphones from Javed; in Cantt area, armed men entered the house of Aqib and decamped with gold ornaments, cash, laptops and cellphones; in Tatli Wali, bandits snatched Rs40,000, a set of gold locket and cellphone from Abdul Wakeel; in Gujranwala Saddr area, Iqbal was deprived of Rs13,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cellphone; in Civil Lines Police precincts, armed men snatched Rs17,000 and two cellphones from Muqadas Ali; in Ferozewala, robbers looted Rs25,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Wasif and his family; in Emanabad, dacoits took away Rs60,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Mustansar and his family; in Alipur Chattha, Ismail was deprived of Rs100,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint; in Aroop Police precincts, robbers snatched Rs33,000, a gold ring and cellphone from Atif; in Sabzi Mandi area, bandits looted Rs7,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cellphone from Irfan while in Gujranwala Saddr area, armed men took away Rs18,000 and two cellphones from Iqbal.

In different theft incidents, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Maskeen Ali, Khaqan, Asif, Younus and Dilshad. Similarly, cars of Iftikhar and Hassan Farooq and a motorcycle of Ijaz were stolen from different places. Police have registered cases and launched investigation.