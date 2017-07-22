BAHAWALPUR-The Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur approved a Rs3,364 million budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The 66th meeting of the syndicate held under the chair of Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, the vice chancellor, at Abasia Campus. The participants lauded a Rs198 million decrease in fiscal deficit during the last two years maintaining exemplary fiscal discipline. The university had Rs343 million deficit in 2015-16 which was decreased to Rs217 million in 2016-17. During the current financial year, it has been further reduced to Rs145 million.

The members also approved Rs1908 million for developmental work which was Rs675 million in 2015-16 and Rs905 million in 2016-17 depicting extraordinary progress during last couple of years. The syndicate also approved recommendation of the selection board to appoint 2 professors, 2 associate professors, 120 assistant professors and 4 lecturers besides selection of 2 medical officers.

During the last two and half years, 251 faculty members at assistant professors and above cadres have been appointed through selection boards. The syndicate members also praised transparent and merit-based recruitment process to fill hundreds of vacant posts both in academic and administrative sides. It was the 8th syndicate meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr Qaiser who has regularised meetings of university senate, syndicate, selection board and academic council through timely appointment of members.