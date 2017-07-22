SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha and the School of Army Strategic Forces have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to impart strategic and military knowledge to students.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at the UoS, which was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed and GOC Maj-Gen Asif Ali exclusively. According to the MoU, both the institutions will train students in various disciplines while the UoS will start a Military Science and Management programme. It was also decided in the bilateral memorandum that School of Army Strategic forces served as an affiliated college which would duty bound to follow the University Charter in letter and spirit.

It the obligation, it will organise seminars and professional activities on a regular basis. UoS Registrar Mudassar Kamran and SASF Commandant Brig Manzoor signed the MOU and exchanged the documents. The University of Sargodha has become the third largest institution of the country with which the Army school has signed MoU after Quaid Azam and Peshawar University. Addressing to the ceremony, GOC Maj-Gen Asif Ali gave all credit to the VC whose vision, he said, has turned the university into a progressive institution. "Though Army is the guardian of the frontiers of the motherland, it is duty to all of us to defend its ideology and geographical boundaries," he emphasised. The GoC declared that future of the country is brighter than ever and the armed forces are more alert to defend any adventure from the enemies. He assured full cooperation on behalf of his institutions and vowed to remain steadfast for prosperity and innovation of the UoS.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Dr Ishtaiq Ahmed termed the day a historic event in the university's history, terming the MoU a unique for a prestigious cause. He disclosed that it is the need of the hour to show sincerity in every matter of geographic and ideological mood.

He lauded the role of army in the prevailing scenario and maintained that armed forces are defending the country against all internal and external enemies in a befitting manner.

While talking about the CPEC, he said that the project would be a landmark and a leap milestone in the history of Pakistan and the entire region.

On the occasion, a creative war game "Heroes of 1965" was also displayed by the students of computer sciences. GOC Maj-Gen Asif Ali and VC Dr Ishtiaq commended the efforts and performance of the students to create a patriotic war game to excite the students.

Later on, the GOC also took round to medical research centre and hospital of the university.