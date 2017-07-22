ISLAMABAD:- Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that a secret agency has utilised Rs 50 billion to save Nawaz Sharif stating that if the agency utilises Rs 500 billion even then PM will not able to avert his doom . While talking to media men outside SC on Friday, he said that stepping down or, otherwise, is the discretion of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but one thing is clear that his real face has been exposed to the world and millions of people of Pakistan want to get rid of Nawaz.–Online