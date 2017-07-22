ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has administered the oath of office to Syed Tahir Shahbaz as Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) at an oath-taking ceremony held at the Awian-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil officers, academicians and people from all walks of life. Later, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz called on President Mamnoon Hussain.

The President congratulated him on his appointment as Federal Ombudsman and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities. The President said that the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib should continue enhancing its efforts for providing expeditious relief to common man and for serving the cause of humanity.

The entire oath taking ceremony and the oath was conducted and administered in national language.