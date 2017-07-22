MULTAN-Good institutions always produce good students, who bring change in the society and raise the name of country and nation in the world.

Acting Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Prof Ch Bashir Ahmad observed this while addressing the participants of Annual Teachers Talent Award organised by Aspire College here on Friday. The award ceremony was held to recognise the services of outstanding teachers from both private and public institutions in promotion of literacy in the society.

The acting VC pointed out that teachers play a key role in development of any nation. "A good teacher inspires generations and shows right path to the students, who are likely to take the reins of the country into their hands in coming days," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, UK-based renowned educationist Toaha Qureshi (MBE) stressed upon the educational institutions to put focus on personal development of the students besides giving them education. "Turn them into useful members of the society by making them employable," he added. He was of the opinion that educational institutions play key role in strengthening the countries. "Pakistan has the image of a country of extremists and terrorists. It is educational institutions and educators who can change this image," he noted. He asked the educationists to bring academic standards on par with international standards.

Secretary of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Qasim Raza lauded the initiative launched by the Aspire College and said that recognition of teachers efforts would further encourage them to perform even better.

Executive Director of the College Rana Adeel Mumtaz and Principal Malik Muhammad Mujtaba said that the teachers were the builders of the nation and they played key role in development of Pakistan. They added that the recognition of good teachers' efforts invoked passion among new teachers to work hard and perform well.

Senior vice president of Punjab Teachers Union Rana Altaf Hussain said that the teachers strived hard to share their knowledge with their students, enabling them to shine internationally and raise country's name. "However, the government subject teachers to step-motherly treatment which is highly discouraging," he pointed out. He said that the government should stop exploitation of teachers immediately and resolve all problems faced by them.

Senior educationist Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Kh Muhammad Shafiq, Abid Farid Buzdar, Adrish Bhatti, Zahoor Gujjar and others also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier, shields were given to the teachers of public and private schools and colleges for their outstanding performance and services in the field of education.

SNGPL MD ON LNG PIPELINE

Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Engr Amjad Latif disclosed on Friday the installation of LNG pipeline would be accomplished very soon which would resolve complaints regarding low pressure and loadshedding for good.

He observed this while inspecting pipeline installation site. He anticipated that a very good time was about to usher in and Multan region would not face any gas shortage in future. He declared that new domestic and commercial connections would be offered to the applicants after installation of LNG line.