GILGIT - Three Chinese couples tied the knot in the front of No 7 boundary demarcation sign at the Khunjerab Pass on Friday.

Khunjerab Pass is the world’s highest border with height of 15,397 feet. According to officials on duty at Khunjerab Pass, the Chinese military celebrated the wedding ceremony at the Pakistan-China border.

Border security personnel of China and Pakistan and a large number of local and international tourists joined the couples to celebrate their marriages. They also performed traditional dance with the newly married couples.