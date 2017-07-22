MUZAFFARGARH-Three persons died and three others got injured when a speeding passenger bus hit a jeep here on Friday. Rescue sources said that a passenger bus hit a
Multan-bound jeep, coming from DG Khan in Noor Kubra area. Resultantly, three persons died on spot and three others got injured. The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case into the incident.
