SIALKOT-A woman along with her young daughter was kidnapped from her house by unidentified accused here on Friday.

The Daska Saddr Police said that the incident occurred in village Dalleyki Goraya, Daska tehsil. The woman Firdous Bibi and her daughter Aqsa were in their house when unidentified armed accused barged into the house.

The accused bundled the woman and the girl into a car and drove off towards unknown location. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.

Meanwhile, two accused allegedly tortured to death a youth Muhammad Ikram near his shop over an old money dispute in village Jessarwala, Daska. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case against accused Altaf and Akram with no arrest in this regard. Police shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

COUNCILLOR'S HOUSE LOOTED

Five unidentified dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs1.6 million from the house of a local trader-cum-councillor in village Kammaanwala-Sialkot. The police said the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday.

The bandits stormed into the house of local councillor Gulzar Ahmed, held hostage all the family members including women and children and started collecting valuables. The accused looted Rs0.6 million cash and 20 Tolas gold ornaments (worth more than Rs1 million) and other valuables. The Sialkot Cantt Police have registered a case.