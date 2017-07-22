MULTAN-The National Police Bureau has constituted a "Women Police Council" to resolve problems faced by female cops. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Sultan Azam Taimoori issued notification for the constitution of the council on Friday which said that Maria Mehmood, SP CIA Rawalpindi was appointed as its first Director. The notification further revealed that SSP Operations Multan Ammara Athar, SP Gulgasht Multan Shazia Sarwar, SP Investigation Vehari Zubaida Parveen, SP Punjab Highway Huma Naseeb, DSP Multan Shabina Karim, DSP Highway Patrol Atia Naheed Jafri, Inspector Saadia Saeed, Sub Inspector Nazima Mushtaq, Sub Inspector Sana Saqlain and Sub Inspector Fauzia Sehr were nominated as the members of the Council for Multan region.

The council is tasked to appoint a female instructor for lady police trainees at Police Training School, appointment of women at all women desks in the region, arrange separate washrooms for female cops, establishment of recreation rooms for lady police, arrangement of separate transport and fixing work hours for lady cops.

The Council will also give its recommendations for appointment of female SHOs, investigation courses for lady cops, deployment of women in the field, establishment of a separate women hostel, anti-terrorism and anti-riot courses.

No flood threat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadir Chattha has said that there is no fear of flooding in Multan as the water level in Chenab River is within normal range.

"But if any flood like situation takes place, we're fully prepared to cope with it and 14 flood relief camps will be set up in the district for the affectees," he declared while talking to the media after inspecting flood banks in Bosan, Head Muhammadwala and Sher Shah areas on Thursday.

The DC added that although there was no flood-like situation in Multan district, the precautions for flood fighting had been adopted. "The flood banks have been risen and strengthened. The height of each flood bank is risen by three foot," he disclosed.

He said that the round the clock surveillance of flood situation was being done but there was no chance of flood as the upper areas did not receive heavy rains. He added that all concerned departments were put on red alert in view of flood. He issued order for elimination of all encroachments from flood banks.

Giving further details of flood fighting preparation, he said that the inspection of endangered areas had been done and flood fighting exercises were done in these areas. He urged upon the people living in riverine areas to cooperate with the administration and vacate the area when flood warning is given. He also asked them to make appropriate arrangements for the shifting of their livestock.