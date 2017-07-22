QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said on Friday the province was dealing with multiple challenges from target killings to terrorism.

Terror attacks on law enforcement agencies are a matter of grave concern for the government, Zehri said while addressing a passing-out parade of Elite Force of the Balochistan Constabulary at the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) Training School.

Minister for Planning and Development Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and MPA Mir Hasim Kurd Gello also attended the passing-out parade of 227 personnel.

The chief minister said the government was mobilising all available resources to enhance police capabilities and make Balochistan a cradle of peace. He said that civil and military leadership was making coordinated efforts to achieve this goal.

On this occasion, Elite Force personnel demonstrated various skills.

“I am extremely elated today to see the high quality of training of police personnel,” Zehri told the audience at the passing-out ceremony. He said that valiant personnel of Balochistan Police were audaciously confronting the challenges and sacrificing lives in the line of duty.

As part of a strategy to deal with uncertainty and lawlessness in the province, he said, the provincial government had decided last year to set up Elite Force with 1,000 personnel. This plan has been realised now as 700 police personnel have been trained by now. He said that federal and provincial governments had equipped the police force with modern technology, arms and training.

Exalting the police force for its role in maintenance of peace in Balochistan, Zehri said that efforts were under way to build their professional capabilities so that they could bravely deal with the future challenges. “Elite Force personnel are guardians of Balochistan Police’s honour,” Zehri said, and called upon them to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the province. He announced 40 per cent special allowance and 20 per cent source allowance for Elite Force personnel. He also announced installation of a tube-well and recruitment of 80 officials to the ATF Training School.

Later, the chief minister gave away cash prizes and certificates to position holders Naimatullah, Muhammad Bilal and Mukhtiyar Ali.